Kashmir
Body of minor boy retrieved from Hokersar's flood channel after four days
The body is being handed over to the family for last rites after conduct of medico-legal formalities
Srinagar, Jun 20: Body of a minor who had drowned in a flood channel of Hokersar was retrieved after four days of persistent joint rescue operation here, officials said.
GNS reported that a massive rescue operation was launched after a seven-year-old boy namely Ikhlas Ahmad of Hamdania Colony, Bemina Srinagar slipped into a flood channel of Hokersar (wetland conservation area) here in Bemina.
The persistent rescue operation which included SDRF, river police and army yielded to the retrieval of the body this morning, they said.
"The body is being handed over to the family for last rites after conduct of medico-legal formalities", they further said.