Body of missing youth retrieved from canal in Kangan

Ganderbal, Aug 7:The body of a 22-year-old youth who was missing for a month was on Monday retrieved from a canal in Kangan area of Ganderbal district.
Police sources said that after locals informed the police, a police party rushed to the spot and fished out the body from Power Canal near Satruna Kangan with the help of PDC employees and local volunteers. The deceased has been identified as Rafaqat Ahmad Kasana,24, a resident of Hariganiwan who was missing since July 5 last month.
A police official said that after performing medico-legal formalities the body has been handed over to his legal heirs for last rites. Police have registered a case in this regard and further investigation has been taken up, he said.