Body of Shopian woman who jumped into Jhelum in Srinagar recovered

Srinagar, Feb 04: A woman from south Kashmir on Saturday jumped into the river Jhelum near Amira-Kadal Bridge in summer capital Srinagar.
News agency Kashmir Dot Com (KDC) reported that following the incident, a rescue team immediately rushed to the spot and launched searches. Later a team of river police and SDRF jointly recovered the body.
A river police officer identified the body as Marifa Jan (25) wife of Amir Ahmad Hajam, a resident of Nayad Gund Shopian.
Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident and further investigation is going on.