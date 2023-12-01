Body recovered in Sopore village

Sopore, Dec 1: Body of a man has been found under mysterious condition in Zaloora village of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday morning.

Reports said that some locals spotted a body in Zaloora village and immediately informed police, adding that after getting the information, the police team reached the spot and recovered the body with the help of locals.

An official also confirmed that a male body identified as Reyaz Ahmad Mir of Zaloora was found in a water sewage trench near his house and was later shifted to SDH Sopore for legal medico legal formalities. The official added that a case in this regard has been registered and further investigation was taken up.