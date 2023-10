Srinagar, Oct 18 : CPI(M) leader Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami has said that the bombing on Gaza Hospital is a heinous act and unimaginable in modern world. “ The horrific situation unfolding in Gaza raises the spectre of Nakba (catastrophe). The bombing of a hospital resulting in the killing of 500 people is a heinous act, unimaginable in the modern world,” he said .