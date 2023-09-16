BOMIS Pampore hosts National Level School Leaders Conference

Srinagar, Sep 16: Birla Open Minds International School, Pampore hosted the first ever National Level School Leaders conference in Kashmir in collaboration with GSLC and Thinksite.
The conference was scheduled for the entire day today and besides having three panel discussions all revolving around the Theme “Beyond Education - The Journey of Skills”, it had some very inspirational keynote speeches.
The conference was graced by some of the most renowned and eminent educationists and academicians from the country like Sandeep Sethi, Director Education, Maharaja Sawai ManSingh II Trust, City Palace, Jaipur, Vijay Dhar, Founder DPS Srinagar, Farooq Wasil, CAO Vasal Group of Education, Pavan Allena Director - BrightCHAMPS, Siddiq Wahid Former Vice Chancellor IUST, GM Var President JK-PSA, Saad Parvaiz Head IIE Centre NIT Srinagar to name a few. Along with them the occasion was also graced by the Management and Principals of some of the most acclaimed schools as well as from outside like Pratima Sharma, Principal Jaipuriya Vidyalaya Jaipur, Kunal
Anand Principal DPS Anantnag, Ishrat Tanki Firdous Educational Institute, Baseema Anayat - SRM Welkin Sopre, Dr. Syeda Afshana Media Education Research Centre KU, Prof. MA Shah NIT and many more.
The discussions revolved around the importance of introducing skill based education at school level and were a great learning experience for all the people in attendance. The guests spoke about how schools need to redesign their curriculum to amalgamate skill development as one of the core elements of schooling and also to make students industry ready in the future. All members of the conference also lauded the efforts of AA Mir Chairman BML Welfare Trust and G.M. Lone General Secretary BML Welfare Trust, for providing the platform to the school leaders to discuss this much needed concern and for their efforts in innovative learning.