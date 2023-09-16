BOMIS Pampore hosts National Level School Leaders Conference

The conference was scheduled for the entire day today and besides having three panel discussions all revolving around the Theme “Beyond Education - The Journey of Skills”, it had some very inspirational keynote speeches.

The conference was graced by some of the most renowned and eminent educationists and academicians from the country like Sandeep Sethi, Director Education, Maharaja Sawai ManSingh II Trust, City Palace, Jaipur, Vijay Dhar, Founder DPS Srinagar, Farooq Wasil, CAO Vasal Group of Education, Pavan Allena Director - BrightCHAMPS, Siddiq Wahid Former Vice Chancellor IUST, GM Var President JK-PSA, Saad Parvaiz Head IIE Centre NIT Srinagar to name a few. Along with them the occasion was also graced by the Management and Principals of some of the most acclaimed schools as well as from outside like Pratima Sharma, Principal Jaipuriya Vidyalaya Jaipur, Kunal