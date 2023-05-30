BOMIS Pamporegets  nominated for eco-friendly school award

Srinagar, May 30: Birla Open Minds International School, Pampore, one of the most reputed schools in Kashmir, was nominated for the category of "Eco Friendly School" in the prestigious Saamarthya Teachers Training Academy of Research (STTAR) Education Excellence Awards 2023.
The nomination was on the basis of participation in the Clean Kashmir Green Kashmir Campaign. The school was provided with a Certificate of Appreciation which is a "mark of great honor and privilege for each and every person associated with BOMIS."
The management of BOMIS extended its heartfelt congratulations to the faculty and the students for ensuring their contribution to making the earth a better and healthier place to live in.
BOMIS ethos encompasses the dream of a green future and sustainability and sustainable development remain to be one of the core values of the school culture.
"The school will continue to play its role in paving the way towards the acceptance of educational institutions as one of the key influencers in creating environmental awareness among our youth," a statement read.