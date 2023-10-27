Book on floor coverings released

Srinagar, Oct 27: Niyogi Books has announced its latest publication on an in-depth, researched study on the hand-woven floor coverings of Kashmir “ Floor Coverings from Kashmir: Kaleen Carpets, Namdah, Gabba, Ari Rugs and Wagoo Mats” by Promil Pande.
The book comprehensively covers the history, production methods and special features of this handicraft.
Dr Promil Pande is a designer, researcher and academic, working in the field of textiles and handicrafts for over three decades. Her body of work lies at the intersection of artisanal practices, design thinking and society.
Speaking about her reasons for writing the book, the author, Promil Pande, said, “This book is a tribute to the craftspeople of Kashmir, particularly the producers of the variety of floor coverings of the region. Kashmir is a large contributor to India’s handmade carpets and other floor coverings’ export trade, and India is the largest producer and exporter of handmade carpets and other floor coverings in the world.”
“This book has emerged from my long association with Kashmiri craft practices and my PhD research. It is meant to serve as a lasting narrative of the rich material culture of the Kashmir region to showcase the age-old traditional craft practices that are integral to the regional tangible and intangible cultural practices.”
Commenting on the book, Trisha De Niyogi, COO & Director, Niyogi Books, said, ‘We all know carpets from Kashmir are highly sought after, the world over. This book records the unique skills and craft traditions of weaving carpets and other floor coverings in the Kashmir region. This in-depth researched work is both a useful resource on Kashmiri floor coverings as well as a pictorial record of this beautiful craft.”
This book focuses on the floor covering traditions of Kashmir. The variety of floor coverings produced differs in design, their mode of production, the raw material used and the region of production. Kaleen-weaving is a long-standing tradition, dating back to over 600 years, while floor coverings such as the Wagoo mats trace their antiquity to the Indus Valley Civilization.