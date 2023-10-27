Book on floor coverings released

The book comprehensively covers the history, production methods and special features of this handicraft.

Dr Promil Pande is a designer, researcher and academic, working in the field of textiles and handicrafts for over three decades. Her body of work lies at the intersection of artisanal practices, design thinking and society.

Speaking about her reasons for writing the book, the author, Promil Pande, said, “This book is a tribute to the craftspeople of Kashmir, particularly the producers of the variety of floor coverings of the region. Kashmir is a large contributor to India’s handmade carpets and other floor coverings’ export trade, and India is the largest producer and exporter of handmade carpets and other floor coverings in the world.”