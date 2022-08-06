Book on PM Modi released at SSM College

Srinagar: A book was launched today in SSM College of Engineering, Diver, Parihaspora, Pattan.
The book titled “MODI@20 DREAMS MEET DELIVERY” was released in presence of Prof. (Dr.) Qayyum Hussain, Vice-Chancellor Cluster University Srinagar, Surinder Ambardar Convener International Public Relations, Col Manoj Dobriyal 20 RR BB Cantt Srinagar, Roma Wani (KAS retd), Member National Managing Body Indian Red Cross Society, Prof. Tariq Ashai President College Teachers Association and College Administration.
A group of students from the College Book Club gave insight about the varied aspects of the book with fervor and zeal.
Chief guest Prof. (Dr.) Qayyum Hussain, Vice-Chancellor Cluster University Srinagar, in his address deliberated about the current education system with special reference to NEP-2020. He also made relevant suggestions in light of the book launch and stressed on ways to reform the structure of a good education system.
Surinder Ambardar stated that he stands highly inspired by the writings of Khalil Gibran and stressed upon the students to develop the habit of reading such books to cultivate the spirit of tolerance and fore-bearing.
Rooma Wani, appreciated the inclination of the youth towards reading books in this digital age.
Vice Chairperson of the Institute in her vote of thanks threw light on the theme and idea of the Book “Modi@20 Dreams Meet Delivery” as a compilation of different chapters, authored by eminent intellectuals and domain experts, reflecting the strenuous efforts and sincere role of Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India.