Book on renowned Sufi poet released in Pulwama
Pulwama, Aug 18: Funkar Cultural organization Kashmir (FCO) in collaboration with the organising Committee of the Sufi shrine of Mumin Sahib released Kalami Mumin Sahab, a book on the life and works of renowned Sufi saint of south Kashmir Mumin Sahab.
Written by G.R Hasrat Gadda, the book was released at a function held in the Sufi shrine of Peer Mumin Sahab at Tahab Pulwama. The book was released by Chief Education Officer Pulwama in the presence of a number of writers and intellectuals which included Bashir Ahmad Negroo, Mohd Ishaq, Secretary Funkar Cultural Organization, Peer Bashir Ahmad and others.
It is worthwhile to mention that Momin Sahab was the first Masnavi Nigaar of Kashmiri language and has written numerous masnavis like Akanadun and Mantaki Tayer and several other Sufi kalams.
The speakers on the occasion highlighted the contribution of Mumin Sahab in the field of Sufism and also in other aspects of life like mutual brotherhood and compassion towards humanity. A musical programme was also presented by J&K Cultural Academy on the occasion.