Book on renowned Sufi poet released in Pulwama

Written by G.R Hasrat Gadda, the book was released at a function held in the Sufi shrine of Peer Mumin Sahab at Tahab Pulwama. The book was released by Chief Education Officer Pulwama in the presence of a number of writers and intellectuals which included Bashir Ahmad Negroo, Mohd Ishaq, Secretary Funkar Cultural Organization, Peer Bashir Ahmad and others.

It is worthwhile to mention that Momin Sahab was the first Masnavi Nigaar of Kashmiri language and has written numerous masnavis like Akanadun and Mantaki Tayer and several other Sufi kalams.