Book on Tral released

Srinagar, June 22: An exhaustive book titled Tral: Land, Legends and Landmarks, an updated English version of Aayeena-e-Tral authored by noted healthcare professional DrNissar Ahmad Bhat, was released in Tral by noted jurist, analyst and orator Justice (Retd) B AKirmani.
The event was held at Sidiqui Hall of Ikhlas Welfare Society. Justice Kirmani in his address described the book as gigantic task and a huge contribution from the
author towards overall growth and development of Tral. He hailed the author for performing the feat of bringing out two voluminous books on the subject in spite of the fact of his being primarily a medico with MD in Medicine and another doctorate in Tib-e-Nabvi (SAW) from Shah Faisal Institute of Hadees and Medical Sciences, Kasganj UP who is credited with publishing scores research papers and dozens books on various issues including a two volume book on Madrassa Education in J&K.
Justice Kirmani also dilated on two major issues confronting the society in J&K viz drastic fall in registration by students for graduate, post graduate and doctoral degree courses. He also discussed fast spreading menace of substance abuse or drug addiction among young adults in particular and across genders of all ages. However he was not convinced with figures churned out at national and local levels, which he said needed to be further investigated. The function started with an introduction of the book by the author DrNissar and was also addressed also by G R Sufi, who hailed the composite culture of Tral, noted columnist and author Z G Mohammad, DrFarooqKaloo, FarooqTrali( Civil Society Tral). The function was attended by noted author Khalid Bashir, journalists GhulamJeelaniQadiri, MorifatQadiri and members of local press besides the leading public figures and civil society members of Tral.