Book release, award ceremony organised by Jo-e-Adab Handwara

Srinagar: Jo-e-Adab Kaijnag Handwara organised a book release cum award ceremony under the golden jubilee celebration of Adab- e-Marakz Kamraz at Handwara on Sunday.
During the ceremony, “Kalam- e-Mukhlis” by founder President Jo-e-Adab Kaijnag ,late Muohammad Sideeq Mulkhlis and “Fal Fal Gai Mokhta Maal” by Ghulam Nabi Inqalabi were released. The ceremony was held in presence of various dignitaries, a press note said.
“Khilati Sir Syedi Mawar” was presented to Ghulam Nabi Inqalabi. “Khalati Mukhlis” was presented to Sanaullah Sanai. “Khilati Sayel Panditpuri” was presented to Bashir Mangwal Puri. “Khalati Mohammad Abdullah Banday” was presented to Ghulam Ahmed Kanihar and “Bargi Gul” was presented to basic founder members of Jo- e- Adab Kaij Nag Handwara.