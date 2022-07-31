Book release, award ceremony organised by Jo-e-Adab Handwara

Srinagar: Jo-e-Adab Kaijnag Handwara organised a book release cum award ceremony under the golden jubilee celebration of Adab- e-Marakz Kamraz at Handwara on Sunday.

During the ceremony, “Kalam- e-Mukhlis” by founder President Jo-e-Adab Kaijnag ,late Muohammad Sideeq Mulkhlis and “Fal Fal Gai Mokhta Maal” by Ghulam Nabi Inqalabi were released. The ceremony was held in presence of various dignitaries, a press note said.