Book release function held at Safapora

Srinagar: Manasbal Dramatics Safapora organised a cultural event at Jarokha Bagh, Safapora.
According to a press note, Vice Chancellor of Central University Prof Farooq Ahmed Shah was the chief guest and Hasrat Gadda presided over the function besides Ismail Aishna was the guest of honour.
During the function five books of Gulam Rasool Shaida Manasbali were released and another book ‘Azmat’ a drama collection by Rasheed Gamgeen was also released.
Naimatullah Parray award was presented to G R Hasrat Gadda.
Lal Muhammad Khan Zalhmi was presented to veteran drama writer Showqat Shehri.
Gulam Rasool Shaida Manasbali award was presented to Muhammad Ismail Aishna. Parwana Ashmi award was presented to Shahbaz Hakbaari.
And Shanti Kaul award was presented to Abdul Ahad Hajni for their contribution towards art and culture. Hilat-E-Raheem Padshah (R A) was conferred to renowned Qawaal Mohammad Khaleel Bhat of Wathoora.
Nisar Naseem presented the welcome address and gave a detailed insight about Gulam Rasool Shaida and Rasheed Gamgeen’s contribution towards the art and culture.
Vice chancellor of CUK Prof. Farooq Ahmed Shah in his speech said that “Kashmiri language should be promoted and passed on to our younger generation so that they’ll get a better understanding of our art, culture and literature”. He further said that CUK will introduce drama section in Kashmiri department. In his presidential address G R Hasrat Gadda said, “We are divided in various segments. If Kashmiri language is to be survived then we all should unite and fight the preservation of Kashmiri language along with art and culture.”
Besides eminent personalities like Fayaz Tilgami, Gulam Hussain Naqashbandi, Bashir Ahmad Parray, Fayaz Dilber, Abdul Ahad Hajni, Sampat Prakash, Syed Basheer Kaunsar, Lateef Niyaazi, Dr Ali Muhammad Nishtar and others were present.
The event was anchored by Gulshan Badrani.
Papers on Gulam Rasool Shaida and Rasheed Gamgeen were presented by Inayat Gul and ShahBaaz Hakbaari.
Some eminent personalities from the art and culture were bestowed with various awards towards their contribution to art and culture.
Five books were released which were written by Gulam Rasool Shaida including two Masnavis and a book on drama collection by Rasheed Gamgeen called Azmat. Trophies in the name of Naimatullah Parray, Lal Mohammad Zakhmi, Parwana Ashmi, Shanti Kaul, Gulam Rasool Shaida were given. Naimatullah Parray Trophy was given to Hasrat Gada, Lal Muhammad Zakhmi Trophy to Showqat Shehri, Gulam Rasool Shaida Trophy to Muhammad Ismail Aishna, Shanti Kaul Trophy to Abdul Ahad Hajni and Parwana Ashmi Trophy to Shahbaaz Hakbaari.
Welcome address was given by Nisar Naseem, President Manasbal Dramatics. Gulshan Badrani hosted the event. Basheer Ahmad Parray, Khazir Muhammad Khan, Gulam Mohiddin also spoke on the occasion.