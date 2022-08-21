Book release function held at Safapora

During the function five books of Gulam Rasool Shaida Manasbali were released and another book ‘Azmat’ a drama collection by Rasheed Gamgeen was also released.

Naimatullah Parray award was presented to G R Hasrat Gadda.

Lal Muhammad Khan Zalhmi was presented to veteran drama writer Showqat Shehri.

Gulam Rasool Shaida Manasbali award was presented to Muhammad Ismail Aishna. Parwana Ashmi award was presented to Shahbaz Hakbaari.

And Shanti Kaul award was presented to Abdul Ahad Hajni for their contribution towards art and culture. Hilat-E-Raheem Padshah (R A) was conferred to renowned Qawaal Mohammad Khaleel Bhat of Wathoora.

Nisar Naseem presented the welcome address and gave a detailed insight about Gulam Rasool Shaida and Rasheed Gamgeen’s contribution towards the art and culture.