Boosting of  school governance, formulating School Complexes for 'efficient resourcing' | J&K Govt takes cue from 50-year-old Kothari Commission Report

The order in this regard has been issued by the Principal Secretary School Education Department (SED) Alok Kumar. The Complex School system has been formulated in terms of Part-I, Chapter 7 of National Education Policy (NEP)- 2020 which mentions "Efficient resourcing and Effective Governance through School Complexes/Clusters" for effective sharing of resources.

The SED has said the concept of school complexes originated from the Kothari Commission Report (1964-66) and the same has been illustrated in Chapter 7 of NEP 2020 as well. "The basic concept is efficient resources and effective governance through school complexes or Clusters," the government order reads.