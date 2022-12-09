Boosting of  school governance, formulating School Complexes for 'efficient resourcing' | J&K Govt takes cue from 50-year-old Kothari Commission Report

Srinagar, Dec 9: Taking a cue from the 50-year-old Kothari Commission Report to boost school governance, the school education department has formulated School Complexes across J&K UT for "efficient resourcing."
The order in this regard has been issued by the Principal Secretary School Education Department (SED) Alok Kumar. The Complex School system has been formulated in terms of Part-I, Chapter 7 of National Education Policy (NEP)- 2020 which mentions "Efficient resourcing and Effective Governance through School Complexes/Clusters" for effective sharing of resources.
The SED has said the concept of school complexes originated from the Kothari Commission Report (1964-66) and the same has been illustrated in Chapter 7 of NEP 2020 as well. "The basic concept is efficient resources and effective governance through school complexes or Clusters," the government order reads.
The order reads that the Commission Report was mooted as an innovation in the school education based on the fact that High and Higher Secondary schools have better laboratory, library facilities and other facilities related to technology and human resource which can be utilized by primary and middle schools.
"So a school complex is organized by taking a group of elementary schools, high schools, a training school, a technical school as per convenience, availability and the topography of the area," the order reads.
As per the order, these institutions will function cooperatively for the improvement of their educational standards.
"It will provide equal educational facilities and experiences to all the schools," the order reads, adding that these school Complexes can get their academic and administrative support from the nodal Secondary and Senior secondary schools as well.
"The schools falling within the Complex may arrange Curricular, co- curricular activities, give better exposure to their students at the School Complex rather than taking up the matter at block or district level," the order reads.
The government order reads that the networking of schools in a school complex is expected to facilitate sharing and exchanging of resources and experiences.
The objective of the formulation of the Complex school system is to ensure an adequate number of teachers for teaching all subjects including art, science, sports, languages, vocational subjects are available in the schools.
"It also includes improved support for children with disabilities, use of ICT tools to conduct virtual classes," the order reads.
The move will also enable the schools to have adequate resources like libraries and science, computer and skill laboratories besides arts and crafts events, playgrounds, sports equipment and facilities across school complexes.
"A sense of community is built to overcome the isolation of teachers, students, and schools, through joint professional development programmes, sharing of teaching-learning content, joint content development, holding joint activities such as art and science exhibitions, sports meets, quizzes and debates, and fairs," the order reads.
The complex system of the schools is expected to have improved governance of the schooling system by devolving all finer decisions, to Principals, teachers, and other stakeholders within each group of schools and treating such a group of schools ranging from Higher Secondary to primary Schools.
"The objective is to ensure an increase in enrollment and prevent dropout and Out Of School Children. It will also ensure overall development of learners through various activities and programmes," the order reads.
As per the order, the Joint Director School Education Department of the concerned districts will be responsible for overall working of the School Complexes while the Principal of Higher Secondary School will be the head of the school complex and will be accountable for overall academic activities of the schools in the complexes.
Under the new process, the complex head will be competent to deploy the Teachers within the complex.
"The complex head shall make rationalization of staff wherever necessary within the complex after seeking permission from the Joint Director," the order reads.
The department has formulated a proper Pupil Teacher Ratio (PTR) which will be followed for rationalisation of the teachers.
The schools having enrollment less than 60 the PTR ratio shall be followed with 15:1 in Primary and Middle School while 20:1 in High and Higher Secondary Schools.
"For schools with enrollment more than 60 there should be at least two teachers in each Primary School, four teachers in each Middle School, 10-12 teachers in each High School and 15-20 teachers in each Higher Secondary School," the order reads.