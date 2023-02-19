Bootlegger arrested in Sopore, liquor recovered: Police

Srinagar, Feb 19: Acting tough against the social crimes, Police in Sopore arrested a bootlegger and recovered illicit liquor from his possession.
Officers of PS Sopore at a checkpoint established at Down Town Sopore intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number JK04B-9591 driven by Farooq Ahmad Ganie son of Ghulam Nabi resident of Bunpora Langate Kupwara. During search, 26 bottles and 15 tins of illicit liquor were recovered from the vehicle. He has been arrested and shifted to Police Station where he remains in custody. Vehicle used in the crime has also been seized.
Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered in PS Sopore and investigation into the matter has been initiated.
“Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding anti social elements in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in anti-social activities will be dealt as per law,” police said.