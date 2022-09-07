Border tourism festival organised in Karnah

Karnah: Department of Tourism in collaboration with the District Administration and Army organised a Border Tourism Festival in Teetwal today. Higher level officials of the administration participated in this fair.
Children of different schools and artists of Karnah Cultural Club during the festival presented a colorful cultural program to the people present there.
The artists sang songs not only in Pahari but also in Kashmiri language. The fair was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Kupwara D. Sagar, in presence of Tourism Director G.N. Itto and other officials.
Itto said a record-breaking number of tourists have travelled to Kashmir including three lakh pilgrims. Panchayat members, civil society members, employees of various departments also participated in the event.