Border tourism gains momentum in Kupwara during 2022

Kupwara, Dec 31: The border areas of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district witnessed increase in tourism during 2022 thus providing opportunities for locals to earn their livelihood.
The calmness along LoC has generated peace and tranquillity among locals of Teethwal, Keran, Machil, Jumgund, Kumkadi and other areas which are in close proximity to the Line of Control (LoC).
Keran, Machil, Teethwal, Bangus valley have emerged as top notch destinations with scores of local and non-local tourists visiting these places throughout the year. Different cultural programmes were also organised by civil administration and army in these areas which also attracted a huge rush of tourists.
Administration under the ‘Home Stay’ initiative registered houses of different people so that the tourists could stay for night in these areas. Executive Engineer Tourism Department Kupwara Farooq Ahmad Shah told Greater Kashmir that they received hundreds of applications from people following which their houses were registered taking all pre-requisites into consideration. Even youth from different areas were given first aid training from the instructors of Indian Red Cross Society, Kupwara unit so that in case of any eventuality to tourists, they could be given primary treatment.
A youth namely Bilal Ahmad in Keran has set up twenty odd tents for tourists. He charges three hundred per person for night and thus earns his livelihood. Several other youth are also intending to set up their tents in the area for monetary gains.
Locals in the Keran sector are however dismayed over lack of mobile connectivity in the area. They said that due to lack of mobile connectivity tourists usually prefer to go back. Locals of border areas of Kupwara yearn for the everlasting peace along Line of Control (LoC) so that a new dawn of development can be seen in these areas.