Border tourism gains momentum in Kupwara during 2022

Administration under the ‘Home Stay’ initiative registered houses of different people so that the tourists could stay for night in these areas. Executive Engineer Tourism Department Kupwara Farooq Ahmad Shah told Greater Kashmir that they received hundreds of applications from people following which their houses were registered taking all pre-requisites into consideration. Even youth from different areas were given first aid training from the instructors of Indian Red Cross Society, Kupwara unit so that in case of any eventuality to tourists, they could be given primary treatment.

A youth namely Bilal Ahmad in Keran has set up twenty odd tents for tourists. He charges three hundred per person for night and thus earns his livelihood. Several other youth are also intending to set up their tents in the area for monetary gains.