Borrowing department has to pay salary of an employee on deputation: High Court

Ali submitted before the Court that he is a permanent employee working as a driver with the SRTC) and that on 25 May 2016, he was transferred on deputation to the office of LAHDC. He contended that he discharged his duties as a driver in the office of LAHDC but was not paid his salary from 1 June 2015 to 29 December 2016 despite many requests made by him in this regard.

After perusing the records, the court noted that the LAHDC had written a letter dated 30th May, 2015 to the Managing Director, SRTC, Srinagar, conveying that there was no provision for payment of salary to the petitioner and that his salary dues should be paid by the SRTC. “Another similar communication has been addressed by LAHDC to the Manager, Tourist Services, J&K SRTC, Srinagar, on 01.08.2015,” court said.