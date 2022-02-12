BOSE cautions students, parents over fraud calls on Class 10 results

The annual examination commenced on November 20 last year and culminated in the first week December. The board on Friday said the result declaration will take five to six more days amid rumours that they will be out "in a day or two".

But there seems to be no end to the rumours with students and parents now getting calls from fraudsters disguising as board officials over the results and asking for money in return, Joint Secretary in the Secrecy section of JKBOSE, Prof Aijaz Ahmad Hakak said in an advisory cautioning about falling prey to the miscreants.

The scam has left students and parents anxious.