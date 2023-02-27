BOSE Chairman accorded warm welcome by employees

Srinagar Feb 27: The employees of the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education today accorded warm welcome to the new chairman of the BOSE Dr Parikshit Singh Manhas at the Srinagar office.
Employees’ fraternity of the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education while extending a warm welcome to D Manhas said under his leadership and visionary guidance the BOSE will see a new era of progress and development. They said his leadership will rejuvenate and strengthen the BOSE.
In January J&K government appointed Dr Manhas as Chairman JK Board of School Education (BOSE) for a period of two years. Dr Manhas was the Director School of Hospitality and Tourism Management, Faculty of Business Studies, University of Jammu.
Having vast experience in the education sector, the employees said Dr Manhas will bring new ideas and strengthen the overall organisational system of the BOSE.