Kashmir
BOSE declares Class 10 results, 78% students pass exam
Srinagar Feb 16: Girls edged boys while private schools outshined their government counterparts in the class 10 annual regular examination 2021 results declared by the J&K Board of School Education (JKBOSE) on Wednesday.
As per the figures, a total of 78.43 % of the 72,684 candidates who had appeared in the exam have passed the exam.
Girls edged boys in the exam by registering 78.74 against 78.14 for boys while private schools registered a pass percentage of 91.18 against 67.25 among government schools.
As per the BOSE figures, a total of 38,721 government school students had appeared in the exam of which 26040 have passed while 30,967 private students cleared the exam of the 33963 who had appeared in November-December last year.