BOSE declares Class 11 result, 80% students pass exam

As per the BOSE figures, over 80, 000 students had appeared in the exams out of which 64,915 students have been declared qualified.

Gender-wise the pass percentage of boys is 78 percent and 83 percent for girls, Joint Secretary Secrecy at JKBOSE, Prof Aijaz Hakak told Greater Kashmir.



Notably, the class 11th annual regular (2021) examination was held in the respective schools of the students, after culmination of class 10th and 12th examination.