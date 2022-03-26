BOSE declares Class 11 result, 80% students pass exam

Srinagar, March 26: Eighty percent students have passed the class 11 annual regular-2021 examination result of which the J&K Board of School Education (BOSE) declared on Saturday with girls outshining boys.
As per the BOSE figures, over 80, 000 students had appeared in the exams out of which 64,915 students have been declared qualified.
Gender-wise the pass percentage of boys is 78 percent and 83 percent for girls, Joint Secretary Secrecy at JKBOSE, Prof Aijaz Hakak told Greater Kashmir.
Notably, the class 11th annual regular (2021) examination was held in the respective schools of the students, after culmination of class 10th and 12th examination.
Both theory and practicals— in Kashmir and winter zone areas of Jammu were conducted at the respective schools without creation of separate examination centres.
The supervisory staff for the conduct of exams was appointed by the concerned schools themselves.
Also, the confidential material, answer books and other stationary items required for the conduct of the exam was provided by the JKBOSE as per past practice.
The process for setting of question papers and evaluation of answer scripts was done also done by the board.