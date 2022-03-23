Botany Deptt of Amar Singh College organises function

Srinagar, Mar 23: Department of Botany, Amar Singh College, Srinagar today celebrated Arbor Day .
According to a press note, the main objective of this celebration was to make students aware about importance of plants in maintaining ecological balance and highlight the role of plants in combating climate change. Principal, Prof Bashir Ahmad Rather, all HoDs and other senior faculty members of the college attended the function.
Dr Nahida Tun Nisa, Head Department of Botany in her welcome address welcomed all the guests and participants. Principal of the college highlighted the importance of Arbor Day in present era of climate change. He stressed upon plantation of trees for development of Green campus at Amar Singh College.
In technical session, students of B Sc second semester presented their ideas regarding celebration of Arbor Day.