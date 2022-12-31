Boundary wall of UJC Dy chairman’s house demolished in Anantnag: Officials

Srinagar, Dec 31: Authorities on Saturday demolished the boundary wall of the house of Dy Chairman of United Jihad Council (UJC) Amir Khan built on government land in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, officials said.
An official said that officials of civic administration brought down the boundary wall of the house of Ghulam Nabi Khan alias Amir Khan, currently based in Pakistan, early morning.
He said that Khan had encroached upon three marlas of government land on “gun point” in Liver village.