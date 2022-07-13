Boy drowns in Bandipora stream

He said Police teams along with SDRF and later MARCOS were called in who began search along with the locals.

The officials said that the authorities at the Kishanganga Hydel Power Project were also requested to cut the downstream flow of the project waters into the stream to help trace the body at the earliest.

“After hours of the search operation, locals and other teams traced the body from the spot where the boys had the bath the previous evening,” they said.

Officials said that after medico-legal formalities, the body was handed over to the devastated family.