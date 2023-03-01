Boy drowns in river Jehlum in Baramulla

Baramulla, Mar 1 : In a tragic incident, a boy drowned in river Jehlum while a girl accompanied him was saved after both of them fell into the river while taking selfies on Wednesday.
The incident occurred at around 3 pm. The boy and girl were taking selfies when both of them slipped and fell into river Jehlum.
Eyewitnesses said that although the boy managed to bring the girl close to the river bank and saved her life, however, the boy could not make it and was drowned in the river.
The body was later retrieved from the river Jehlum and after completing legal formality was handed over to the family.