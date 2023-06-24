Boy drowns in Sopore stream, hospitalised

Sopore, June 24: A teenage boy was hospitalised after he drowned in a stream while taking a bath in Sopore area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Saturday.
The boy, Hareeb Suhail, son of Suhail Ahmad Guroo of Seer Jagir, Sopore, was taking bath when he drowned in Pohru Nallah in Mazbug area of Sopore.
Soon after the incident, locals as well as the Police rushed to the spot and rescued the boy.
Police said that after the boy was rescued, he was taken to Sub-District Hospital (SDH) Sopore where he was referred to a Srinagar hospital for specialised treatment.