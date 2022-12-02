Boy, girl among four of family injured in LPG cylinder explosion in Srinagar

Srinagar, Dec 02: A minor boy and girl were among four members of a family who suffered burn injuries after an LPG cylinder exploded in Aloochibagh area of Srinagar on Friday evening.
Quoting official sources, news agency Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that soon after the incident all the injured were rushed to SMHS hospital for treatment.
He said that their condition was said to be stable.
The injured have been identified as Aijaz Ahmad son of Nazir Ahmad Rather, Sahmeema wife of Nazir Ahmad Rather, Zainab Rather (10) daughter of Zahid Ahmad and Zuhaib Rather (07) son of Zahid Ahmad Rather.
Meanwhile, police have taken cognisance of the incident.