Boy jumps into river Jehlum in Sopore, rescued by locals

News agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that a boy was found by locals attempting to jump into river Jhelum at Seelo bridge in Sopore.

“After noticing the movement as doubtful, locals rushed towards him, however, in the meantime, the boy jumped into the river, but was immediately rescued," they said.

Meanwhile, officials while confirming the incident said, that the boy was rescued and hails from Seelo village.

He has been shifted to the hospital for necessary medical treatment, the official said.