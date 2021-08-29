Boy, minor girl dead after tractor plunges into stream in Bandipora

Bandipora Aug 29: A teenage boy and a seven-year-old girl died while another girl was injured after the tractor they were on board skidded off the road and plunged into a stream in Badyara village of Ashtengoo in north Kashmir's Bandipora district, officials said.
As per officials, the duo-Zubair Farooq, 18, son of Farooq Ahmad Dar and the minor girl Tabasum, daughter of Ghulam Mohammad Ganai-was rushed to District hHospital Bandipora where doctors declared them brought dead on arrival. A second girl suffered minor injuries in the accident, as per an official.
Medical Superintendent at DH Bandipora, Dr Mushtaq said the duo had crush injuries dur to the accident and later suffocated to death in the stream.
Police has started an investigation into the incident.