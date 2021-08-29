Boy, minor girl dead after tractor plunges into stream in Bandipora

As per officials, the duo-Zubair Farooq, 18, son of Farooq Ahmad Dar and the minor girl Tabasum, daughter of Ghulam Mohammad Ganai-was rushed to District hHospital Bandipora where doctors declared them brought dead on arrival. A second girl suffered minor injuries in the accident, as per an official.

Medical Superintendent at DH Bandipora, Dr Mushtaq said the duo had crush injuries dur to the accident and later suffocated to death in the stream.



Police has started an investigation into the incident.