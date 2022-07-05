Boy’s body recovered day after drowning in Sheeri Baramulla

Srinagar, July 5: Body of a boy was recovered a day after he drowned while taking bath in a local stream in Sheeri Pattan area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, officials said on Tuesday.
Suhail Ahmad Bhat son of Abdul Majeed Bhat of Badmulla area of Sheeri was taking bath when he drowned yesterday, news agency GNS reported.
Locals, police and SDRF launched searches but couldn't retrieve him. The rescue operation was resumed early today morning and a team of police and SDRF found the body from Namlam waterfall, an official said.
A police official confirmed to GNS the recovery of the boy’s body and said that a case has been registered in this regard.