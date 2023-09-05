Youth’s dead body fished out from river Jhelum in Srinagar

Srinagar, Sept 05: Body of a non-local was retrieved from river Jhelum near Panzinara area of Shalteng in the outskirts of Srinagar on Tuesday morning after two days, officials said.

Quoting an official news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that Mohammad Zubair (20), son of Mohammad Nizam of UP had slipped into river Jehlum near Panzinara on Sunday.