Brace for newer challenges posed by technology: KU VC tells academics

Srinagar, Apr 3: Vice-Chancellor University of Kashmir Prof Nilofer Khan said on Monday that academics need to brace for newer challenges with the advent of artificial intelligence and focus of academia on multidisciplinary education.

She made the remarks while delivering the 36th regional convocation address of IGNOU Regional Centre Srinagar, held at Kashmir University’s Gandhi Bhawan. Prof Nilofer was the Guest of Honour on the occasion.

Congratulating students who received their degrees and medals, Prof Nilofer exuded confidence that after having passed their degrees by dint of hard-work, the students will secure a dignified space for themselves “in this world full of opportunities”.

“I am equally confident that you will excel further in life to become our future leaders, teachers, entrepreneurs, innovators and scientists and contribute to nation-building in a big way,” she said, addressing the galaxy of students.

She said the IGNOU is holding the 36th Convocation at a time when the country is celebrating “youth power” under the aegis of G-20 Presidency.

“I think it is a great opportunity for young students coming out from universities and colleges to become ambassadors of the message of the country's G20 agenda, which concerns the future of youth," she said. "It is equally a great occasion for universities to break the traditional shackles of education and produce not merely graduates having degrees in their hand, but scholars, thinkers and scientists who can contribute to making the lives of people, especially those from underprivileged sections of society, better,” the Vice-Chancellor said.

Referring to implementation of flagship National Education Policy-2020, Prof Nilofer said faculty in higher education institutions today have a great responsibility to shoulder.