Brashtachar Mukt J&K Week | Grievance redressal camp held in Kupwara

Kupwara, Sep 8 : A grievances redressal camp was organized by District Administration Kupwara in observance of "Bhrastachar Mukt J&K Week" in Town Hall Kupwara.
The mega grievances redressal camp was presided over by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara, Ayushi Sudan. The purpose of organizing the camp was to redress the grievances of people and raise awareness among them about the zero tolerance for corruption and to bring about transparency in the work culture of government offices. The camp witnessed overwhelming participation of PRIs, members of Civil Society, Social workers and residents of different areas of the district.
Grievances pertaining to Forest Development Corporation, Police, School Education Department, Jal Shakti, Horticulture, Irrigation, RDD, revenue, R&B, Kupwara Municipality were raised on the occasion.
The Deputy Commissioner listened to all the grievances raised and took them with concerned officers for the response on the spot. The DC gave necessary instructions to the officers for ensuring timely redressal of the genuine concerns of the people.