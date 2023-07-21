'Brave' individual’s complaint led to busting of honey trap gang in Srinagar: Police

"However, when the person arrives at the designated place, they encounter a fake media person and a fake police officer already present in the adjacent room. According to the complainant, as soon as he entered the room, there was a knock on the door, and a fake media person entered. This individual interrogated him about his activities and threatened to call the police. Shortly after, fake police personnel entered the room and further intimidated the complainant."

He said that as per the complainant, a lady named Masrat, pretending to be a Crime Branch officer, joined them. "They all started blackmailing the complainant and demanded money to settle the case," he added.

"Initially, the complainant handed over a check, but the gang demanded more money. However, when the complainant's family learned of the situation and the news broke, police team rushed to the spot and caught the culprits," he added.

SP said that the entire gang has been apprehended and investigation is ongoing.

On Thursday, police said that a honey trap gang has been busted that was operating in Mehjoor Nagar area of Srinagar

The gang consisted of five individuals identified as Firdous Ahmed Mir, posing as SP, Mohd Tariq Mir, posing as media person, Ashiya, pseudo honey trap girl, Masrat Mir, posing as Crime Branch officer and a fake sub-inspector.