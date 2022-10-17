Brazloo bridge in Kulgam closed for heavy motor vehicles

Srinagar, Oct 17: The authorities on Monday ordered the closure of Brazloo bridge for Heavy Motor Vehicles after in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.
In an order, deputy commissioner Kulgam said that the bridge has been closer for HMVs due to its deteriorating condition, news agency KNO reported. “Safety audit of Brazloo Bridge was conducted by R&B Department Kulgam and it was found that some spans of the bridge have deteriorated and the bridge has been declared unsafe for Heavy Motor Vehicles,” reads the order.
It said that owing to the deteriorating condition of the said bridge, there is every apprehension of loss to life and property and it has become imperative to restrict the movement of Heavy Motor Vehicles on the bridge to avoid any major mishap. “Therefore, in view of the above, it is hereby ordered that there shall be complete ban on movement of Heavy Motor Vehicles on the Brazloo Bridge henceforth,” it added.
It said that HMVs shall choose the route via Chambgund Pahloo Road, Wanpoh Kulgam Road. "Sr. Superintendent of Police Kulgam shall ensure the implementation of this order in letter and spirit,” it added.