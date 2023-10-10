Breach of  annual transfer policy in education deptt : Usman Majid

In a statement, Majid shed light on the serious issues arising from the reported transfer of selected teachers from Bandipora and Sonawari to Gurez, especially during the ongoing academic session. These transfers, which took place a few months ago according to Majid, have caused extensive disruptions, affecting both the impacted educators and their students.

Majid underscored a critical aspect of these transfers, emphasising that the people of Gurez speak a different language compared to the teachers who were relocated from Bandipora. This language barrier presents a substantial challenge in effective communication and understanding between the teachers and the students. Furthermore, he expressed deep disappointment in the inclusion of teachers on the verge of retirement in these transfers, labeling it as an unfortunate decision.