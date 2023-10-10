Breach of  annual transfer policy in education deptt : Usman Majid

Srinagar, Oct 10 :Apni Party’s Vice President and former legislator, UsmanMajid, has voiced deep apprehension regarding the recent actions taken by the education department, which he believes have led to a significant breach of the annual transfer policy.
In a statement, Majid shed light on the serious issues arising from the reported transfer of selected teachers from Bandipora and Sonawari to Gurez, especially during the ongoing academic session. These transfers, which took place a few months ago according to Majid, have caused extensive disruptions, affecting both the impacted educators and their students.
Majid underscored a critical aspect of these transfers, emphasising that the people of Gurez speak a different language compared to the teachers who were relocated from Bandipora. This language barrier presents a substantial challenge in effective communication and understanding between the teachers and the students. Furthermore, he expressed deep disappointment in the inclusion of teachers on the verge of retirement in these transfers, labeling it as an unfortunate decision.
Highlighting a specific concern, Majid stated, "The RET teachers of Tulail are attached in Dawar, and most of the teachers from Gurez are attached in Bandipora and Srinagar. This situation is very unfortunate, and the government should immediately detach them without any further delay. The tall claims of the government regarding the teachers' detachment prove to be a hoax and are not visible on the ground."
He also raised concerns about the employees transferred from the CEO office in Bandipora who are still holding their positions there and have not been detached yet, potentially creating a nexus of corruption.
He said that both the people of Bandipora and Gurez are angry with this decision of education department.