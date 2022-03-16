Break biases of disability: Altaf Bukhari

Lauding the hearing-impaired cricketers on their recent win, Bukhari said: “We need to treat people equally in our society despite odds. Most importantly, the youth being inclined towards sports is a positive gesture that deserved support. I am happy to announce that the first T20 cricket championship for the hearing impaired will start from August 19 to 20 at Jhelum Stadium Baramulla. I urge people to enjoy the game and support our champions."