Break biases of disability: Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar, Mar 16: Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari Wednesday called for breaking the biases of disability.
A statement of the Apni Party issued here said that interacting with a group of hearing-impaired cricketers who called on him on Wednesday at his party office in Srinagar, Bukhari said, “I have always admired the sheer talent, drive, and endurance displayed at sports by differently-abled persons, including hearing-impaired cricketers. Players must receive the right training and support that helps them break the biases of disability.”
Lauding the hearing-impaired cricketers on their recent win, Bukhari said: “We need to treat people equally in our society despite odds. Most importantly, the youth being inclined towards sports is a positive gesture that deserved support. I am happy to announce that the first T20 cricket championship for the hearing impaired will start from August 19 to 20 at Jhelum Stadium Baramulla. I urge people to enjoy the game and support our champions."
The group of cricketers had come to express their vote of thanks to Bukhari for supporting their cricket tournament.
Expressing thanks for the welfare measures of Bukhari, the team dedicated their award to Bukhari.