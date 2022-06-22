Bridge, residential house damaged in Baramulla

Baramulla, June 22: The incessant rains caused damage to a residential house and a bridge in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday.
The flood-like situation created panic among the locals at several places here.
The worst affected area was Pattan block where more than eight villages were partially submerged in rainwater.
An official said that a bridge located over Nallah Ferozpora in the Tangmarg area suffered damage after one of its pillars suffered damage.
Following the damage to the bridge, the connectivity between Kunzar and Pattan was affected.
Meanwhile, panic gripped the Pattan area following the breach in Ferozpora Nallah at Gundbal and Habak. Following the breach in the stream, the authorities after a lot of deliberation, diverted the stream water at Gundbal through orchards, avoiding the anticipated damage to residential properties.
The breach at Habak was plugged timely by the authorities but scores of structures were partially submerged in the rainwater.
The affected villages in the Pattan block were Gundbal, K P Payeen, Khasipora, Khore, Hanjiveera, and Trikolbal.
Several residents in the low-lying areas like Hanjiveera, Trikolbal, and Gundbal also shifted to safer places.
Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Pattan, Syed Faheem said that the overall situation in Pattan block is “absolutely under control”.
He said the good sign was that with some improvement in the weather, the water had started to recede.
“The situation following the incessant rains in Pattan block is satisfactory,” said SDM Pattan. “Although breach on Ferozpora Nallah was reported at two places, the timely action by the administration prevented the situation going bad.”
An official said that in Nawarunda Uri, a residential house of Muneer Ahmad Khatana was completely damaged following incessant rains which triggered landslides in the area.
Although the residents were safe, the house was completely damaged in the incident.
The incessant rains triggered landslides at different villages in the Uri area.
The affected villages include Churanda, Batgran, Sukhdar, Choola, and Dani Syeda.
Following the landslides, the vehicular movement in the area was closed.
Meanwhile, in the Boniyar area of Uri the water level in Hapath Kha Nallah swelled.
The water level increase caused panic among the locals.
The inmates of several residential houses close to the Hapath Kha Nallah temporarily shifted to safer places but returned soon after the weather improved.
The incessant rains also caused panic in the Wagoora area of Baramulla.
The major stream in the area, Nallah Ningli, swelled to a dangerous level on Wednesday.
Panic-stricken villagers located near the banks of Ningli Nallah were monitoring the water level in the stream closely and were readying to shift to safer places but with improvement in the weather, the locals heaved a sigh of relief.