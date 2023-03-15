Bridging the border area gap | DSEK kick-starts enrollment campaign from Salamabad Uri

Baramulla, Mar 15: The Director School Education Kashmir (DSEK) on Wednesday kick-started the enrollment campaign from Salamabad area of Uri in Baramulla district with registration of around 6000 new admissions in the government schools.
The 10- days enrollment drive aims to provide education to every child in J&K and ensure that no child is left behind due to lack of resources or access to education.
During his address in Uri, the DSEK said that the Endeavour of the department was to reach children who are 'invisible'.
"I have come here because the children of this area have a lot of talent but no organisation or any private school reaches out to them. So, I decided to come here and meet these children here," DSEK said in his address.
This year DSEK has focused on pre-primary classes and have decided to record the new admission through online mode.
"Our target is to reach out to all out of school children and school dropouts and we will try that no child remains out of school," DSEK Tasaduq Hussain Mir told Greater Kashmir.
As already reported, the Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL), Ministry of Education earlier revealed that the dropout rate of students in J&K schools nearly doubled at secondary level in 2021-22.
The official figures revealed that there has been no major improvement in the dropout rate of students at the primary level as well.
In view of this, the DSEK decided that the officials will conduct door-to-door visits to identify children who are not attending school and encourage them to enroll themselves in schools.
Besides the 10-day enrollment drive, the Baramulla district administration in collaboration with district education authorities had earlier started an enrollment drive under Aspirational District Programme (ADP).
"In Baramulla we have registered new 6000 admissions in government schools," DSEK said.
While the School Education Department (SED) has started a mega enrollment drive, there are complaints of accommodation crunch in government-run schools.
"We are taking care of all the issues and wherever the schools have lack of accommodation. All measures will be taken to address the issue," he said.