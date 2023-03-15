Bridging the border area gap | DSEK kick-starts enrollment campaign from Salamabad Uri

"I have come here because the children of this area have a lot of talent but no organisation or any private school reaches out to them. So, I decided to come here and meet these children here," DSEK said in his address.

This year DSEK has focused on pre-primary classes and have decided to record the new admission through online mode.

"Our target is to reach out to all out of school children and school dropouts and we will try that no child remains out of school," DSEK Tasaduq Hussain Mir told Greater Kashmir.