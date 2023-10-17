Bring holistic transformation in delivery of Government services: DC Anantnag

Anantnag, Oct 17: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag, SayeedFakhruddin Hamid Tuesday called for bringing in holistic transformation in the delivery of government services.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that chairing the e-Governance conference at DakBanglow here, the DC emphasised the need for collaboration between government departments, Common Service Centres (CSCs), and local communities to bring about a holistic transformation in the way government services were delivered.
He stressed on the CSC Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs) and attendees that there should be zero footfall in government offices related to online services within three to four months.
Hamid also stressed the importance of e-governance in ensuring transparency, efficiency, and accessibility of government services.
He said that the conference serves as a platform for sharing best practices and exploring new opportunities for the advancement of e-Governance in Anantnag.
Interacting with the CSC holders and listening to their grievances, the DC Anantnag directed the concerned officers for early redressal.
He emphasised the CSC holders to do the job with dedication and honesty and catalysis the process of digitisation.
Hamid said that the district-level e-Governance conference of CSC marked an essential step forward in the journey towards a more digitally inclusive and transparent governance system.
“The insights gained and discussions held at the conference are expected to catalyse positive change in the way government services are delivered and accessed by the citizens of Anantnag,” he said.
Then DC encouraged all the departments to continue their efforts towards sustainable development and progress in Anantnag.
The event also underscored the significance of leveraging emerging technologies and innovations to enhance governance.
The conference aimed to discuss and strategise the implementation of various e-Governance initiatives at the district level, with a focus on improving public service delivery, fostering digital inclusion, and ensuring efficient governance.
The event brought together key decision-makers, representatives from CSCs, government departments, and other relevant stakeholders to deliberate upon ways to enhance the delivery of government services to the citizens of Anantnag.
The conference featured several insightful sessions and discussions, where experts and officials presented their ideas and experiences in the field of e-governance.
Topics like digital literacy, citizen engagement, online services, and the use of technology for transparency and accountability were extensively covered.
The conference also highlighted the role of CSCs in bridging the digital divide and providing essential services to rural and remote areas.
The conference concluded with a resolve to work collaboratively across departments to address challenges and promote the well-being of the district's residents.