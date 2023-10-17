Bring holistic transformation in delivery of Government services: DC Anantnag

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that chairing the e-Governance conference at DakBanglow here, the DC emphasised the need for collaboration between government departments, Common Service Centres (CSCs), and local communities to bring about a holistic transformation in the way government services were delivered.

He stressed on the CSC Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs) and attendees that there should be zero footfall in government offices related to online services within three to four months.

Hamid also stressed the importance of e-governance in ensuring transparency, efficiency, and accessibility of government services.

He said that the conference serves as a platform for sharing best practices and exploring new opportunities for the advancement of e-Governance in Anantnag.