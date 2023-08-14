BRO labourers, spouses to witness 77th Independence Day celebrations

Four CPLs have been extended this invite from Project Beacon. This initiative marks a significant step in providing exposure and recognition to the laborers who have contributed immensely to the development of border infrastructure in the Kashmir Valley. For the first time, these four laborers, who have been working diligently on various road and infrastructure projects in Kashmir, will have the opportunity to witness a national event of such immense importance outside their home region.

This gesture by the BRO not only serves as a morale booster for the laborers but also highlights the organization's commitment to the welfare of its workforce.