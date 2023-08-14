BRO labourers, spouses to witness 77th Independence Day celebrations

Srinagar, Aug 14: The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has invited 50 labourers and their spouses from all projects to witness the 77th Independence Day Celebrations in Delhi this year.
Four CPLs have been extended this invite from Project Beacon. This initiative marks a significant step in providing exposure and recognition to the laborers who have contributed immensely to the development of border infrastructure in the Kashmir Valley. For the first time, these four laborers, who have been working diligently on various road and infrastructure projects in Kashmir, will have the opportunity to witness a national event of such immense importance outside their home region.
This gesture by the BRO not only serves as a morale booster for the laborers but also highlights the organization's commitment to the welfare of its workforce.
This first-of-its-kind initiative highlights BRO's commitment to employee welfare and recognizes their vital role in nation building. These CPLs and their wives would for the first time be traveling outside J&K and are elated to have been given this unique opportunity of witnessing the Flag Hoisting at Red Fort on 15 August.