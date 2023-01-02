BRO, police personnel brave harsh weather to keep Srinagar-Leh highway open

Srinagar-Leh highway which usually would close by December for winter months till April in view of the snowfall as the area experience and the freezing temperatures which usually go up to minus 30 degrees, has been kept open so far for the traffic movement. Despite the snowfall at Zojila, Border Roads Organisation (BRO) personnel, with relentless effort under Project Beacon and police ensured the opening of the Zojila pass to facilitate connectivity to Ladakh region.

Zojila Pass located at an altitude of 11600 ft on Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri road is the lifeline between Kashmir Valley and Ladakh. Officials said that due to the efforts of BRO both project Vijayak and Beacon along with the police personnel particularly posted at police post Minamarg (Kargil) the Zojila pass has been kept open so far in January.