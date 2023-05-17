Broadway Education Hub holds workshop on career options

Srinagar, May 17: Broadway Education Hub, M A Road here held a series of workshops on career counseling options.
These sessions focused on various options available for students and aspirants at the national and international levels, the institute said.
It added that focus was also laid on civil services as an option for the aspirants and how to prepare for the exams. The counseling sessions also brought forth opportunities for nurses in the international markets focusing on Germany.
A number of sessions were held over a period of two weeks with students of various higher secondary schools and nursing colleges across Srinagar participating in large numbers.
Broadway Education Hub conducts events like these regularly for the benefit of the aspiring youth of the Kashmir Valley. The experts from across the country guide and advise students on various career options available, the institute said.