Brochure of Jammu and Kashmir Orthodontic Symposium unveiled

Srinagar, Nov 17: The official brochure for the first J&K Orthodontic Symposium was unveiled at the Department of Orthodontics, IGGDC Jammu. The unveiling was attended by key members of organising committee including Dr Akshay Gupta, Organising Chairman and HOD Orthodontics, Indira Gandhi Government Dental College, Dr Rishabh Gupta, Dr Rohit Gupta, Dr Aseem Sharma, Dr Monika Koul Dr Simran Kour, Dr Tanushree Sharma, and other distinguished members of the Jammu Orthodontic Study Group (JOSG).

This has officially initiated the countdown to the first J&K Orthodontic Symposium scheduled for November 25 and 26 in Jammu.

Event was exclusive for orthodontists. Orthodontics is a specialised branch of dentistry addressing the diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of dental and facial irregularities.

It focuses on bringing together over 150 specialist orthodontists and PG students from across the country, from more than 20 premier dental institutions .

The symposium’s brochure offers a preview of a two-day exhaustive and comprehensive scientific programme designed for both experienced orthodontists, emerging professionals and post graduate students of orthodontics.

Activities include a spectrum of engaging sessions such as guest lectures, research paper presentations, panel discussions, poster sessions, plenary sessions, and hands-on courses, promising an intellectually stimulating experience.

This symposium will also provide a vibrant platform for young orthodontists and postgraduate students of the region to showcase their clinical and research work.

First of its kind a dedicated and advanced trade area is planned as part of the symposium, providing sponsors and traders with a platform to showcase latest developments in the field of orthodontics. This initiative aligns seamlessly with the symposium’s overarching vision of bridging the gap between theory and practice, promoting the latest advancements in the field of orthodontics.

The symposium boasts an impressive lineup of various distinguished speakers from the most prestigious institutions of the country.

Figures such as Dr Ritu Duggal, Chief of CDER at AIIMS New Delhi, Dr S. P. Singh, Professor of Dentistry at PGI Chandigarh, Dr G. K. Singh, HOD Orthodontics at KGMC Lucknow, and Dr Jayesh Rahalkar, President of IOS, Dr Sanjay Labh Honorary secretary IOS will significantly contribute to the academic dialogue.

National guest speakers including Dr. Sreedevi from Chennai and Dr. Suryakanta Das from Orissa, will further enrich the symposium’s diverse knowledge exchange. Premier institutions including PGI, AIIMS Delhi, KGMC Lucknow, and PG department GDC Cuttack, contribute to the symposium’s national importance.

The participation of delegates from AIIMS Jammu and AIIMS Kalyani, West Bengal, adds a pan-India touch, emphasising the symposium’s broad reach.

Highlighting practical insights, the symposium features three enriching hands-on workshops. Dr Prashant Dhole’s workshop on Temporomandibular Disorders (TMD) brings Mumbai’s expertise to the forefront. Dr Rajesh Patil’s (Mumbai) workshop on Temporary Anchorage Devices (TADs) will showcase the latest advancements, and the third workshop, focusing on in-office aligners and led by Dr Ajit Jaiswal and Dr Gurkeerat Singh from Faridabad, spotlights the most advanced AI technologies in orthodontics.