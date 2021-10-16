Brother of arrested militant 'kidnapped' in south Kashmir's Pulwama rescued: police

News agency GNS while quoting a senior police officer reported that some pistol borne persons barged inside the house of Shakeel Ahmad Sofi, son of Ghulam Mohammad and took him along with them.

Shakeel was later rescued by a team of Pulwama police during searches launched shortly after the incident, the officer said.

Shakeel’s brother Shamim Ahmad Sofi was held along with a pistol and ammunition in orchards of Nikloora village on October 1. As per police, Shahmim was associated with a Lashkar-e-Toiba.