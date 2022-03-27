Brother of slain SPO succumbs at SKIMS Bemina; train service suspended

Srinagar, Mar 27: The brother of the slain Special Police Officer (SPO) who was seriously wounded in a militant attack last evening in central Kashmir's Budgam district succumbed at a hospital early morning today, reports said.
Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that Umer Dar, a student and the brother of slain SPO Ishfaq Ahmad Dar succumbed to his injuries at 5 am at JVC hospital Bemina.
The siblings were fired upon by militants outside their home in Chattabugh village last evening. While Ishfaq died instantly, Umer was seriously wounded in the attack.
Meanwhile, authorities have decided to suspend train service today between Banihal and Baramulla in view of the killings.
The house of the slain duo falls close to the railway line in Chattabug village.