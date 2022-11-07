BSc nursing aspirants miffed over delay in BOPEE selection list

The prospective students complained that the BOPEE was delaying the release of their selection list. “We have been waiting for too long now for the selection list for B.Sc nursing and paramedical course,” an aggrieved student said.

The aspirants, in numerous calls and emails, informed that the list has not been issued even though the JKBOPEE conducted the B.Sc nursing and paramedical exams in June this year.