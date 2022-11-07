B.Sc nursing aspirants rue delay in release of selection list  by BOPEE

Srinagar, Nov 7: The aspirants of B.Sc nursing course on Monday rued the delay in the release of selection list by J&K Board of Professional Entrance Examination (BOPEE).

The prospective students complained that the BOPEE was delaying the release of their selection list. "We have been waiting for too long now for the selection list for B.Sc nursing and paramedical course," an aggrieved student said.