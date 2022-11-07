B.Sc nursing aspirants rue delay in release of selection list  by BOPEE

Srinagar, Nov 7: The aspirants of B.Sc nursing course on Monday rued the delay in the release of selection list by J&K Board of Professional Entrance Examination (BOPEE).
The prospective students complained that the BOPEE was delaying the release of their selection list. "We have been waiting for too long now for the selection list for B.Sc nursing and paramedical course," an aggrieved student said.
The aspirants, in numerous calls and emails, informed that the list has not been issued even though the JKBOPEE conducted the B.Sc nursing and paramedical exams in June this year.
"And later we were kept waiting for two months for our counselling," the student said.
They said that the counselling for round first concluded more than a month ago.
"We are waiting for release of the selection list which is being delayed by JKBOPEE for unknown reasons," another aspirant alleged.
The students said they approached BOPEE authorities a number of times, only to return disappointed.
The students said that the officials at BOPEE every time tell them to wait for one week. "It has been more than three weeks since we approached them last," said another student.
When contacted, Chairman BOPEE, R K Goyal said he was in a meeting and asked to call on the office landline. There was no response on the fixed line phone despite repeated attempts.