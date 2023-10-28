BSC nursing students hold protest against delay in counselling

These aspirants were holding placards with slogans in favor of their demands. They said that the delay in the process is putting their future in the lurch.

“JKBOPEE is failing to conduct our second round of counseling, which is taking a toll on us. We have been demanding the same because many seats are vacant and can be filled through the counseling process,” an aspirant said.

The aspirants said that they are reaching out to authorities, and the authorities are passing the buck to the Indian Nursing Council.