BSC nursing students hold protest against delay in counselling

Srinagar, Oct 28: Aspirants of BSC nursing held a protest in Srinagar demanding the counseling to fill the seats. Scores of these nursing aspirants assembled at the press colony on Saturday, demanding a second round of counseling.
These aspirants were holding placards with slogans in favor of their demands. They said that the delay in the process is putting their future in the lurch.
“JKBOPEE is failing to conduct our second round of counseling, which is taking a toll on us. We have been demanding the same because many seats are vacant and can be filled through the counseling process,” an aspirant said.
The aspirants said that they are reaching out to authorities, and the authorities are passing the buck to the Indian Nursing Council.
“Authorities are saying that they have not received the date for the second round of counseling, while the Indian Nursing Council is saying the competent authority should ask for the dates to start the process. If the BOPEE is unable to conduct the counseling, they should outsource the process,” said another aspirant.
The aggrieved students said that 1,500 seats are vacant and the delay is causing problems. They said that exams were conducted in June, and the counseling is still pending. “We also demand that the cutoff should be reduced so that more seats are filled. If the authorities can conduct the process through online mode, that will also help,” said another aspirant.
Aspirants appealed to authorities to conduct the second round of counseling without any further delay.